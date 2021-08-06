South Africa: Rand Wobbles Slightly After Godongwana Replaces Mboweni As Finance Minister

GCIS / Flickr
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa chairing the first in-person cabinet meeting since the introduction of Covid-19 lockdown regulations in 2020. The April 21, 2021 socially distanced meeting was held in Pretoria.
5 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mfuneko Toyana

Shortly after the announcement, the rand weakened, sliding briefly to 14.75 per dollar from 14.38 just before. The currency then steadied to near the 14.60 mark.

The rand took a brief knock on news that President Cyril Ramaphosa had appointed ANC heavyweight Enoch Godongwana as South Africa's new finance minister late on Thursday, but markets and the country's bond holders are unlikely to be significantly roiled by the entry of a Ramaphosa ally and fiscal pragmatist into the top job.

Godongwana, head of the ruling African National Congress's economic development portfolio and former deputy minister of public enterprises, replaces Tito Mboweni as finance minister.

Since taking the job in 2018 Mboweni has long voiced his frustration with the inability of the ANC, and therefore the government, to take hard decisions on policy reforms like bringing down public sector wages and limiting bailouts for state-owned firms like Eskom.

Mboweni had largely been able to hold the line on both issues, recently agreeing to a 1.5% wage increase with public sector unions on the back of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

