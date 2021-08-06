South Africa: The 'Duke of Magoebaskloof' Steps Down, Paving the Way for Enoch Godongwana to Become Finance Minister

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa chairing the first in-person cabinet meeting since the introduction of Covid-19 lockdown regulations in 2020. The April 21, 2021 socially distanced meeting was held in Pretoria.
5 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

Godongwana is currently the board chair of the Development Bank of Southern Africa, a state-owned development finance institution, and was previously the deputy minister of public enterprises.

In a highly anticipated Cabinet reshuffle, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the former head of the ANC's Economic Transformation Committee, Enoch Godongwana, would take over as finance minister, reflecting a desire to maintain broadly the same economic course but with a younger and more vigorous advocate.

Outgoing Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has long sought to stand down, while Ramaphosa broadly maintained the current economic team, many of whom are important and long-standing allies, including Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel.

Ramaphosa emphasised the importance of reviving the economy, which has just taken a R50-billion hit in output from the recent street violence and looting, placing 150,000 jobs at risk and leaving many destroyed businesses yet to restart their operations.

Ramaphosa said he had accepted a "long-standing request" by Mboweni "to be...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

