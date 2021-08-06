South Africa: Ramaphosa Takes Direct Control of Security Agency After Years of Profligate Rogue Political Operations

analysis

In line with recommendations of the 2018 High Level Panel Review into the State Security Agency, President Cyril Ramaphosa tightened control over the body in a Cabinet shuffle on 5 August, locating political oversight in the Office of the President.

"This is to ensure that the country's domestic and foreign intelligence services more effectively enable the president to exercise his responsibility to safeguard the security and integrity of the nation," said President Cyril Ramaphosa when announcing the changes on Thursday night.

Adding to Ramaphosa's shake-up of the wayward agency is the appointment of Sydney Mufamadi, chair of the High Level Panel, as National Security Adviser, a position left vacant after the retirement of Charles Nqakula. Mufamadi will provide "support" to the president and the National Security Council.

Zizi Kodwa was appointed as Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for state security.

Police Minister Bheki Cele's position was secure from the start, a no-brainer in the reshuffle sweepstakes. The president needs Cele in KwaZulu-Natal. With Zweli Mkhize agreeing to step down on the strength of a rag and bone promise to challenge the findings of the SIU report into the Digital Vibes scandal and Jacob Zuma in Escourt under state watch,...