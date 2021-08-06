South Africa: The Pandemic Hot Seat - Dr Joe Phaahla Promoted to South Africa's Minister of Health

analysis

An experienced administrator and three times deputy minister, new Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla will have to take over a troubled portfolio in the middle of a pandemic.

After holding three deputy posts, Dr Joe Phaahla was promoted to a full minister on Thursday night when President Cyril Ramaphosa reshuffled his Cabinet.

Phaahla became the minister of health after Dr Zweli Mkhize stepped down from his position after serious corruption allegations against him relating to the award of a communications tender to a close associate.

Phaahla will have to take over the role of minister of health while many parts of the country are still battling a third wave of coronavirus infections.

A medical doctor with an ever-present smile, Phaahla has in recent weeks become a familiar face as he takes part in weekly briefings on Friday mornings to update the country on the state of South Africa's vaccination roll-out, never missing an opportunity to tell people to wash their hands, wear their masks and get vaccinated.

Born in 1957, he is an experienced bureaucrat and deputy minister.

A founding member of the Azanian Students' Organisation, Phaahla joined the United Democratic Front in 1983 and was elected as its...