South Africa: Exposed and Tarnished By the Digital Vibes Scandal, Zweli Mkhize Goes Down Fighting

analysis

From medical doctor to high-ranking ANC politician, Dr Zweli Mkhize has had a distinguished career that on Thursday ended in a mess as he was allowed to step down from his position on the eve of a Cabinet reshuffle, vowing to fight findings that he acted corruptly.

First a doctor and then a politician, nothing seemed to delight Dr Zweli Mkhize more than to share war stories from the medical trenches with doctors as he performed his oversight visits.

But from Thursday night Mkhize's long political career came to an end after President Cyril Ramaphosa accepted his resignation.

Mkhize (65) served as minister of health from 30 May 2019. Before that he served as the minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs from 2018 to 2019, and as the fifth premier of KwaZulu-Natal from 2009 to 2013. Between 2012 and 2017 he also served as the ANC's treasurer-general.

As health minister he led South Africa's (sometimes chaotic) Covid-19 response and in the beginning announced with much relief each day that no cases had been detected. Mkhize became the beloved face of the country's Covid-19 response, with hundreds of worried listeners and viewers commenting on social media every time he coughed...