South Africa: Speaker Modise's Surprise Move Is Good for Department of Defence, but a Blow for Parliament

analysis

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise being appointed as defence minister has removed from Parliament a well-respected presiding officer, credited with restoring stability to the national legislature.

It was the curveball in President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle on Thursday evening. And while National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise's move to head defence was widely welcomed, it also caught many unawares.

Looking back at Thursday, perhaps an indication of what was to come was that Modise had sent her apologies to the National Assembly programme she usually chairs.

Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli stepped in then, as he will be stepping in as acting speaker now.

The parliamentary process is straightforward once lawmakers return from constituency recess by 18 August. While that week is set aside for committee meetings, nothing stops the scheduling of the sitting that is required to elect a new speaker in line with Section 52 of the Constitution.

What is not so straightforward and is steeped in politics - mostly ANC factional politicking - will be deciding on the new speaker. It has to be an MP, and with the ANC having the majority of seats, or 230 out of 400, the party effectively determines the next incumbent.

This decision...