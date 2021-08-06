South Africa: Political Parties Welcome Health Minister Mkhize's Resignation, but Expected a Greater Clean-Out

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa chairing the first in-person cabinet meeting since the introduction of Covid-19 lockdown regulations in 2020. The April 21, 2021 socially distanced meeting was held in Pretoria.

analysis

Following the Cabinet reshuffle on Thursday evening, political parties made it clear that they welcomed Zweli Mkhize's resignation but felt more needed to be done to create an effective Cabinet.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said President Cyril Ramaphosa's Thursday night Cabinet reshuffle required "more clean-out and less shuffle" as political parties weighed in on the changes.

Ramaphosa made several new appointments and shifts to his Cabinet in a public announcement on Thursday.

One of the reasons Ramaphosa had to reshuffle his Cabinet after the announcement of the resignation of Health Minister Zweli Mkhize following his involvement in the Digital Vibes scandal. Mkhize resigned on Thursday afternoon and his resignation letter was circulated by journalists on social media before Ramaphosa's announcement. Daily Maverick has written extensively about Mkhize's involvement in the scandal, which saw a contract worth R150-million handed by the Department of Health to Digital Vibes, a company linked to close associates of Mkhize.

