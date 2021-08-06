South Africa: Cabinet Reshuffle - ANC Revolt 2021 Forces Ramaphosa's Boldest Move

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa chairing the first in-person cabinet meeting since the introduction of Covid-19 lockdown regulations in 2020. The April 21, 2021 socially distanced meeting was held in Pretoria.
6 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Susan Booysen

President Cyril Ramaphosa used a calculated restructuring strategy, rather than outright ditching, to frame the inter-related moves that characterised his Cabinet reshuffle of 5 August 2021. This subtle framing notwithstanding, it was a Cabinet reconfiguration that was as bold as the intra-ANC factional-coup attempt that had been transforming into a national security crisis in the past month.

Thursday night's reshuffle centred on the reorganisation and potential strengthening of state security, the further concentration of power in the Presidency of South Africa, and the "sorting out" of a set of existing Cabinet members who have been non-performers or people who have been using their portfolios for personal gain at least as much as for public service.

Given the centrality, and political and public order necessity, of the state security function, the change at the helm of the Ministry of Finance -- from Tito Mboweni to Enoch Godongwana -- was close to being overshadowed.

As the ANC's head of economic transformation and former deputy minister of economic development (2010-2012; in 2012 he was accused of financial improbity -- but this is not uncommon among surviving Cabinet members), Godongwana comes with some essential skills. It may be hoped that his appointment will bring...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

