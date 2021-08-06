South Africa: Intelligence Failure - President Ramaphosa Breaks Up Security Cluster

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa chairing the first in-person cabinet meeting since the introduction of Covid-19 lockdown regulations in 2020. The April 21, 2021 socially distanced meeting was held in Pretoria.

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa's long-awaited Cabinet reconfiguration was extensive, with a strong focus on dismantling the security cluster and bringing it closer to him personally.

There was no time for niceties or long speeches as President Cyril Ramaphosa took only 20 minutes to announce sweeping changes to his Cabinet and pulled the security cluster considerably closer to his office.

Although he said the three priority areas were rolling out Covid-19 vaccinations, rebuilding the economy and restoring peace and stability, it was the latter that saw the most radical changes -- signalling the depth of his disappointment in the failure of the security forces to prevent the wide-scale looting and destruction that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng three weeks ago. Ramaphosa has labelled it a failed insurrection and an attack against the country's democracy.

In a power move, he pulled the oversight function for the State Security Agency into the Presidency, where he brought into Cabinet his trusted ally Mondli Gungubele as minister in the Presidency (there was a vacancy after Jackson Mthembu's death in January), with Zizi Kodwa as his deputy, but still responsible for state security, while Pinky Kekana is moved from communications to become second deputy minister here....