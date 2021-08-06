Kenyan to Head World Bank in Uganda

The World Bank has appointed Rosemary Mukami Kariuki Country Manager for Uganda.

Ms Kariuki who took over from Tony Thompson is to oversee an active portfolio currently worth US$3.9 billion The Independent Uganda, reported referring to a World Bank statement. She has previously served in that capacity in Zimbabwe.

She has risen through the ranks to the executive management, having previously served as a sector manager for urban and water in East and Southern Africa. She has also worked as a practice manager for urban development for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Before becoming a global lead for urban development and poverty, Ms Kariuki was the sector lead for Tanzania, Burundi, and Uganda, after working as a program coordinator for local government in the Philippines.

She also played the role of a lead specialist for water supply and sanitation in Sub-Saharan Africa.

She brings on board more than 30 years' experience in development planning, local government and decentralisation and infrastructure development.

The new World Bank Uganda boss is also well versed in water supply and sanitation, climate change, and disaster risk management.

She holds a master degree in urban and regional planning from the State University of New York.