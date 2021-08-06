Kenya: Victor Wanyama Sees Red in MLS Clash

5 August 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama was on Thursday sent off for the first time in his Major League Soccer (MLS) career as CF Montreal played to a 2-2 draw with Atlanta United.

The tense encounter at the Saputo Stadium in Montreal produced three red cards including the one involving the Harambee Stars captain in the closing stages.

The usually calm Wanyama appeared to lose his cool with eight minutes of regulation time remaining following what appeared to be a confrontation with Dave Gantar and Josef Martinez.

Even though the Venezuelan forward was the first to attack, both players saw red after the referee consulted the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Montreal would end the game with nine players after Rudy Camacho was dismissed in the 73rd minute for a dangerous challenge on Martinez.

The pressure was already telling in the run-up to this fixture with Wanyama's Montreal lining up on the back of losses to New York City, New England, and Inter Miami.

After a goalless first half, the hosts took the lead in the 53rd minute through Mason Toye. Montreal doubled their advantage ten minutes later via Rudy Camacho.

Atlanta replied through Ezequiel Barco and James Pantemis.

