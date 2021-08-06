Ethiopia Rejects Sudan's Mediation Plan on Tigray Conflict

5 August 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia has rejected efforts by neighbouring Sudan to mediate between Tigrayan rebels and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government.

Addis Ababa's reaction comes after reports that Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok is preparing to launch a mediation plan between Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), with the support of the international community.

"The relationship with Sudan at this point is a little bit tricky because level of trust with some leaders has already be eroded particularly with the Sudanese army incursion into Ethiopian territory," Ethiopian PM's spokesperson Billene Seyoum said.

"Trust is the basis of any negotiation, any mediation as well, so that element needs to be thoroughly addressed before Sudan could be entertained as a credible party in terms of facilitating such kind of negotiations" she added.

