Kenya: Kakuma Policeman Arrested Over Rape of Refugee

5 August 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mary Wambui

A Police Constable, who has been on the run for weeks after allegedly raping a foreigner at Kakuma Refugee Camp, has been arrested by detectives attached to the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU).

Kennedy Kamande was arrested at his rural home in Murangá County on Thursday morning and driven to Capitol Hill Police Station waiting to be taken to court, IAU confirmed.

The suspect has been accused of raping a South Sudanese refugee who was in police custody at Kakuma Police Station earlier this year.

He was first arrested on April 29, after a complaint was made to the unit by the United Nations Refugee Agency, UNHCR. Later, the officer was arraigned before a Lodwar Magistrate's Court where he was not charged.

On July 22, the court issued a warrant for his arrest and directed the Officer Commanding Kakuma Police Station and the Director IAU to enforce the warrant.

More to follow....

