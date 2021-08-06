Kenya, Tanzania Devise New Strategies to Fight Covid-19

Kenya and Tanzania have resolved to foster good bilateral relations to help fight against the spread of Covid-19.

This was disclosed during a meeting between Kenya's Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and his Tanzanian counterpart Dr Dorothy Gwajima in Nairobi on Thursday.

The two ministers agreed that cross border issues such as transport, Covid-19 testing and validation systems for those leaving and entering the country that stirred up emotions in the past between the two countries will be buried.

"This bilateral engagement goes a long way not only to emphasise the value of good health but also to confirm and even cement the cordial relationship the two countries have enjoyed over the years," said Mr Kagwe.

Mr Kagwe said that Kenya will revise some of the Covid-19 containment measures that affect Kenya and Tanzania's trade sector.

"Trade is among the most affected sectors of the economy yet it plays a huge role in ensuring citizens earn a living," he said.

Dr Gwajima also welcomed what she termed as 'a new wind of cooperation'. She asked the countries to use the friendship to improve living standards in the two countries. She urged the two governments to share insights on how best to deal with Covid-19.

"The disease has taught us a lot and we should translate the vision of our leaders in line with the fight against Covid-19," she said.

She added: "This is not the only disease that will be with us, other diseases will come and we should take lessons from Covid-19 and use them moving forward."

Dr Gwajima reiterated Tanzania's commitment to embrace scientific lessons in the fight against the pandemic.

"Our new president looked at data from other parts of the world that showed that the infection rates were going down after vaccination," she said.

"Our initial weapon was traditional medicine (Tiba Asili) which we still use but now we will add the vaccines to help us fight against Covid-19," she added.