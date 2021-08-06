Kenya: Ugandan Government Breaks Silence On Aborted DP Ruto Trip

The Ugandan government has finally broken its silence over Deputy President William Ruto's aborted trip to the country on Monday.

In a statement issued Thursday, the President Yoweri Museveni-led government denies claims of interfering in Kenyan affairs following concerns that the DP had planned to fly to Uganda without informing his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"Our foreign policy is very clear that we don't interfere in the internal affairs of any country what so ever. We have no authority; we have no power over Kenyan government. They have their own reasons why the prevented HE Ruto from coming to Uganda and that should be channeled to the Kenyan High Commission," the Ugandan government said in a statement by Okello Oryem, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Kampala also says it had not made protocol arrangements to receive the DP.

Dr Ruto was blocked from flying to Uganda in what would have been his second trip to the neighbouring country in less than a month. Kenyan Immigration officials had said there was no clearance for the trip.

His office, however, insists the DP's was a planned private visit, for which he did not require any clearance.

But on matters protocol, Ugandan says there were no plans to receive the DP. Mr Oryem, however, did not clarify whether this was because Dr Ruto was planning a private visit or because they were not informed about the trip at all.

"I was not informed by the chief of protocol being requested by the Kenyan High Commission in Uganda to provide protocol services to the deputy President," he said.

The statement by Uganda comes after the Raila Odinga-led ODM party, which described the DP's troubles as a "sympathy-seeking circus", questioned the Dr Ruto's links to Mr Museveni and his party, the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

In the statement, ODM questioned DP Ruto's plan to borrow lessons from NRM, including using its top strategists in the 2022 election.

According to ODM, Dr Ruto is wrong to want to follow in the footsteps of a party with a bad record on democracy, protection of civil society places, good governance, freedom of the press and human rights abuses among others.

"While we do not wish to interfere with internal political arrangements in other countries, we equally want to state that we do not need to borrow from other countries political habits whose end result can only lead to chaos and backwardness of our country," ODM said in a statement read by National Assembly minority whip Junet Mohamed.