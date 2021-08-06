Tanzania: Yanga Vow to Fight to Death

AFTER recording a second stalemate in the CECAFA Kagame Cup, Young Africans have not yet given up hopes for the title chase vowing to fight to the end.

Yanga were held to a scoreless draw by resilient Atlabara FC from South Sudan in an explosive duel at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Wednesday thereby putting themselves on a tight corner as far as stepping into the semifinals is known.

Speaking after the tense encounter, Yanga striker Waziri Junior said they will push hard to get good results in their upcoming game in order to jump into the second round.

"Its true that we are not pleased with the outcome as we have drawn for the second time but, we still have an opportunity to sail through provided if we win our next match.

"Our game plan was to win the match but things went against us hence playing against Express who have four points will be a must win battle for us," Waziri who missed a couple of scoring chances on the day said.

The Jangwani Street based club will now face group A leaders Express FC from Uganda who top the table with four points and have one leg already into the last four.

Express hammered Atlabara 1-0 in their inaugural match of the contest before forcing a 1-1 draw against Nyasa Big Bullets from Malawi in one of the thrilling games which was full of tactical skills by both sides.

However, according to the standings in group A, each side has an opportunity to penetrate into the semis and the final group stage matches to be played tomorrow will determine their destiny.

Express are at the summit with four points seconded by Nyasa Big Bullets who have two points likewise Yanga who are placed on third slot while Atlabara are glued at the bottom with one point from two matches played by each team.

Meanwhile, Yanga are planning to conduct a pre-season tour outside the country as part of preparing for the eventful 2021/22 top flight league season.

This was disclosed recently in Dar es Salaam by the team's Vice Chairman of the Registration Committee Hersi Said who narrated that more details about the trip will be revealed after the Kagame Cup.

"We have plans to go for a pre-season camp preferably outside the country but more information will be made available soon after the Kagame Cup contest," he said.

Aside from competing in the two domestic events which are the Mainland Premier League and Azam Sports Federation Cup, Yanga will also represent the country in CAF Champions League (CAF CL).