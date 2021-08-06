Tanzania: 700 Elite Runners to Spice Up Crdb Marathon Challenge

ALMOST ten days remain before the second edition of CRDB Bank Marathon flag-off in Dar es Salaam next weekend, the bumper entry of over 700 elite runners have been registered until yesterday.

The bank's Managing Director,Abdulmajid Nsekela disclosed yesterday in the city that the 700 runners are from outside the country who will join over 5,000 Tanzanian runners in the August 15 race.

Nsekela as well disclosed that the event's distinguished guests include the Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa and the former President Jakaya Kikwete, Deputy Speaker Tulia Ackson and some members of Parliament together with Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Amos Makalla.

According to Nsekela the grand race targets to help the society in various sectors most notably health sector.

He added that the race has an international status and is recognized by the World Athletics and Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS).

"Our race is among the international races listed on the AIMS website and it is there that many international runners have seen it and got attracted. As well, it is part of our commitment to mobilize the community to contribute to the cost of surgery for children with heart problems, the building of a Call Centre at Ocean Road Cancer Institute," said Nsekela.

The 700 runners from overseas who have been registered come from East African neighbour countries such as Kenya and Uganda while the rest are South Africa and Denmark.

Speaking about the race preparations, Nsekela said everything was in a place and the race supervising experts from IAAF, the world athletics governing body are expected to jet in the country next week ahead of the August 15th race to finalise the race preparation.

He further urged Tanzanians to continue registering for the CRDB Bank Marathon as the race has now gained international status.

"We would like to see more Tanzanians participating in the race as this is our marathon and we would also like to see the top prizes remain at home," he added.

Apart from that race organisers, as well will introduce the kit which will be utilized in this year's event.

The event will be brightened by various entertainment acts and cultural dance from various regions and Bongofleva music from Ben Pol, Mimi Marz and Dullah Makabila.

The winners of the 42km full marathon will pocket 5m/- while the first and second runners up collecting 3m/- and 2m/ cash prizes respectively.