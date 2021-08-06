Tanzania: NBC Launches Jamii Account for Charitable Institutions

NATIONAL Commercial Bank (NBC) yesterday launched 'NBC Jamii Account' for charitable institutions that attracts no monthly deductions.

The account, specific for Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), the like of charitable institutions, religious organisations and related philanthropic movements, geared to enable them access to banking services without any deductions.

NBC Product Manager Mr Mwinyiusi Hamza said it would facilitate financial activities of the humanitarian organization to enable them serve the public with ease without adding more costs to their deposits.

"Through NBC Jamii Account, NGOs and other charitable institutions will now be able to receive and manage project funds from donors without monthly deductions and at the same time be able to monitor all their transactions with ease.

"Also in the case of religious institutions like churches and mosques through NBC Jamii Account, they will receive their donations and tithes as well as other contributions conveniently... let us not forget that they handle project funds from donors and sponsors, which should be secure," Hamza said pointed out.

He, further, said trustees, believers and donors can deposit money directly into the bank's Jamii Account for the respective institutions in several bank's branches or through mobile transaction-NBC 'Kiganjani' service from the issuer Account direct to the special account.

"They can also deposit money directly to the beneficiaries of the Jamii Account through NBC ATMs or use NBC agents available all over the country, and/or deposit the funds directly into the account of the relevant NBC Charitable institution. Another way is to use our branches as well as mobile phones," said the Product Manager.

NBC Head of SMEs Unit Mr Mussa Mwinyidaho said among other things, it makes it easier for account holders to track books of the respective institutions through a well-maintained record of non-deductible transactions.

"They will also be able to receive information on incoming and outgoing financial transactions and be provided with a free cheque book," Mr Mwinyidaho said.