Tanzania: Samia Appoints New Tcaa Board Chairperson

6 August 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Ms Mtumwa Khatib Ameir to a position of Vice-Chairperson of the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) board.

Ms Ameir is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a supervisor of Copyright Zanzibar.

A statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications yesterday said that Ms Ameir's appointment becomes effective Wednesday, August 4th this year.

TCAA is the government body that regulates air services and airport services and as well provides air navigation services in Tanzania.

It was founded by an Act of Parliament in 2003 and operates under the former Ministry of Infrastructure Development (now the Ministry of Works and Transport).

The TCAA is responsible for the disposition of aviation safety and for the licensing of aviation personnel.

It is also responsible for contributing to the financial oversight of Tanzania's air infrastructure development; the registration of aircraft; investigation of air accidents; local area search and rescue; and in conjunction with the Tanzania Airports Authority focuses on the operation of airports and aerodromes.

