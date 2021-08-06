Tanzania: High Covid-19 Vaccine Demand Greets Mwanza

THE vaccination exercise against Covid-19 officially took-off in various centres of the region on Wednesday, with some supervisors expressing their doubt on whether the allocated doses will be enough following positive response from residents.

The Daily News carried out a survey on Wednesday at the Aga Khan Vaccination Centre in the City Council of Nyamagana District soon after the centre was opened at 8am where it was established that about 80 people had already undergone vaccination.

Head of the Hospital, Ms Lucy Hwai told the 'Daily News': "We have been given 500 doses. But the trend shows that the doses might be over within the shortest time."

Ms Hwai advised the government to continue importing more vaccines so as to meet the growing demand because non-priority members also visited the centre asking for the service.

She advised members of the public to continue taking precautionary measures, saying that the third wave of Covid-19 was hitting hard and the infected people were seriously suffering.

At Sekou Toure Referral Hospital, at least 516 people had already received their jabs since the launch of vaccination exercise early this week.

The Hospital Nurse- in- Charge, Ms Uyanjo Nkumbi said that the turn up was high especially in the morning hours, with elders dominating the numbers. She said youths were also turning out to have the service. According to her, the hospital received 3,050 doses.

"In general, about 43,450 doses have been allocated for Nyamagana District and we do distribute them according to the demand. Here, we have just started with such an amount and the doses might increase due to the big demand we experience here," she said.

A-65 year vaccinated woman at the referral hospital, Ms Felister Aloyce, expressed her gratitude to the government for making it possible for groups at risk to get the jabs, calling up the targeted persons to grab the opportunity.

At Misasi Health Centre in Misungwi District, which received 500 doses, the vaccinated people were over 30 at around 10.00 am, with the Council's Medical Officer, Dr Clement Morab, saying public awareness campaigns were in progress to let people have such an important service.