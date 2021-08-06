Nigeria: More Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists Surrender - Army

The army says the terrorists surrendered themselves after suffering casualties in Borno.

At least 56 Boko Haram/ Islamic State West Africa (ISWAP) terrorists have laid down their arms and embraced peace, the Nigerian Army said on Thursday in a statement.

According to army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, a bigadier general, the terrorists turned themselves in after suffering casualties as a result of bombardments of their camp by the troops.

The statement comes about 24 hours after the army announced that some Boko Haram fighters and their families which consist of 19 male fighters, 19 adult females and 49 children surrendered due to unbearable conditions in their trenches.

The army, in its Thursday's statement, said it recovered arms and ammunition from the terrorists.

Read full statement:

OPERATION HADIN KAI: AGAIN MORE TERRORISTS SURRENDER AS TROOPS ESCALATE OPERATIONS ACROSS NE THEATRE

... Relinquish Arms and Ammunition

More Boko Haram (BHT)/ Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists are surrendering as troops of Operations HADIN KAI (OPHK), conducting Counter terrorism and counter Insurgency operations in north east Nigeria escalate ground and air offensive operations against the terrorists.

Sustained air and artillery bombardments on the enclaves of the terrorists in Sambisa forest and its environs have continued to yield positive results as 56 terrorists and their families laid down their arms abandoning the groups and their illicit course. Recently, the terrorists groups have suffered enormous set back and recorded several casualties as a result of ferocious offensives by gallant troops of OPHK.

Eighteen male fighters of the terrorists groups on Wednesday 4 August 2021, came out to surrender to own troops with their arms and ammunition, along with their families including 18 adult females and 19 children from Chingori and other surrounding villages around the Sambisa forest.

The arms recovered from the surrendered terrorists include, 5 AK 47 rifles, 1 foreign AK 47 rifle with telescopic sight, 1 Fabrique Nationale rifle, 8 AK 47 rifle magazines, 1 FN rifle magazine, 1 Bandolier, 3 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition and the sum of Seven Thousand, Seven Hundred naira (#7,700.00) only.

Similarly, a Boko Haram fighter from Abuja Asamau Village in Sambisa Forest also surrendered to own troops of with his AK 47 rifle, 2 magazines, 1 Magazine holder, 1 round of 7.62mm special and the sum of Five Thousand Naira (N5,000:00)

It will be recalled that in less than 2 weeks, over 100 BHTs/ISWAP terrorists and their families have succumbed to ferocious offensive operations of Nigerian troops by laying down their arms and giving up the fight as their enclaves are being bombarded by the combined efforts of the Air component and ground troops of Operation HADIN KAI.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya has lauded the troops for their effort and charged them to remain dedicated and committed in the fight, until the terrorists are completely decimated.

ONYEMA NWACHUKWU

Brigadier General

Director Army Public Relations

5 August 2021