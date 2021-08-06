Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 29 Deaths in Four Days As Infections Spread

The development, according to health experts, is putting more pressure on the country's already overstretched health facilities.

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 11 additional deaths from COVID-19, raising the total death toll in four days to 29.

The country also recorded 566 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said in an update on its Facebook page Thursday night.

According to the update, the new infection figure has raised Nigeria's total infections to 176,577 while the fatality toll now stands at 2,178.

Nigeria recorded 29 fatalities between Monday and Thursday amid the ongoing nationwide strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD.

The doctors' strike entered its fifth day Thursday with its biting consequences taking a toll on Nigerians.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus active cases in Nigeria have jumped to 9,066 as of Thursday, according to NCDC data.

Breakdown

According to the NCDC, 11 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) contributed to the total infections recorded on Thursday.

A breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that more than half of the daily infections in Nigeria on Wednesday was recorded in Lagos, the epicentre of the disease.

The commercial city reported 283 cases while Akwa Ibom followed with 88 cases and Oyo State ranked third with 62 cases.

Rivers State recorded 62 while the FCT had 18 infections. Ogun State in the South-west reported 12 new cases.

Kwara State registered 11 infections and Plateau reported six, while Zamfara recorded three, even as Kaduna and Katsina States had two cases each to rank as the states with the lowest figures on the chart

According to the NCDC, of the over 176,000 total cases, 165,323 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

The centre added that Nigeria has tested over 2.5 million samples out of its estimated 200 million population.