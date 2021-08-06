Nigeria: Court Refuses Cleric's Prayer to Set Aside Debate Recommendations

A Kano State High sitting on Thursday refused to grant the prayer to set aside the proceedings, verdict, and recommendations of debate between Sheikh Abduljabar Nasiru-Kabara and some Kano Islamic Scholars on July 10.

Nasiru-Kabara, in an ex-parte prayer by the lead counsel, Saleh Bakaro, prayed the court to set aside the proceedings and recommendations of the debate which was organized by the State Government on July 10.

Bakaro alleged that his client was not accorded fair hearing to defend himself during the debate.

In his ruling, Justice Nura Sagir, held that Nasiru-Kabara chose to attend the debate on his own stating that he was not coerced into the venue.

The judge held that the debate (Muqabala) was not a Judicial proceeding.

"The debate is an academic exercise between scholars who have different opinions or believe"

The judge declined to grant the prayer to review and quashed the proceeding, verdict and recommendations of the debate, stressing that the plaintiff agreed with the terms of the debate in his reply.

NAN reports that the Chairman of the proceeding during the debate/dialogue Prof.Salisu Shehu, at the end of the debate said Nasiru-Kabara failed to answer all the questions raised by the scholars in all the six rounds during the proceedings.

According to him, Nasiru-Kabara kept on dodging all the questions raised to him and continued bringing different issues.

