Tanzania: Edelwiss Air to Grace U.S.$2.6 Billion Tourism High Season in Tanzania

Arusha — The Switzerland's leading leisure airline, Edelweiss has announced to add Kilimanjaro, Zanzibar and Dar es Salaam, as its three new destinations in Tanzania from October, offering a ray of hope to the country's multi-million dollar tourism industry

Edelweiss, a sister company of Swiss International Air Lines and a member of the Lufthansa Group which boasts to have nearly 25 million customer base across the World, flies to the most beautiful destinations in the world.

From October 8, 2021, Edelweiss will be flying direct from Zurich to Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA), a major gateway to Tanzania's northern tourism circuit, twice a week, with high-end tourists from Europe to grace the tourism peak season.

"Then it goes on to Zanzibar, but only once a week, because from October 12, 2021 there will be an alternative flight to Dar es Salam on the other day of traffic," the Swiss Tanzania's General Manager, Mr. André Bonjour told tour operators in Arusha recently.

As it stands, Edelweiss Air offers Tanzania's $2.6 billion tourism industry a strategic partnership to achieve its target of attracting five million tourists and generating $6 billion in foreign exchange in 2025.

"To add three destinations in Tanzania during toughest times, is not only a vote of confidence to the country, but also a boost to its travel industry to realize its target of five-million tourists in 2025 "he explained.

"The airline reliably ensures a pleasant and carefree travel time to the holiday destination and looks after the safety and well being of its guests with commitment and cordiality," Mr Bonjour noted.

Mr. Bonjour said that the holiday destinations could be combined perfectly to experience the country's full diversity.

Indeed, holidays in Tanzania are paradise, as the country fascinates with its wealth of nature and its diverse animal world.

Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (Tato)'s chairman, Mr Wilbard Chambulo said the tourism industry welcomes Edelweiss Air with open hands and he commended the timing.

TATO boss added: "The deal means to open-up endless opportunities not only for our members, but the entire tourism value chain as Swiss will promote and market Tanzania destinations to the higher end Swiss and other clientele".

Tato CEO, Mr Sirili Akko said that his organization has been in talks with the Edelweiss Air to develop strategic synergies, as an urgent measure to support the tourism industry rebound in the aftermath of Covid-19 pandemic.

To be precise, Tato has been seeking a direct scheduled flight from Zurich to KIA as part of the private sector's driven comprehensive tourism recovery strategy under UNDP support.

"We, as private sector drivers, have decided to develop a tourism recovery plan. Edelweiss Air engagement over the possibility to deploy a scheduled plane from Zurich to KIA, was key among other measures, as we believe, the move will connect the northern tourism circuit with Europe and northern America" Mr. Akko said.

Holidaymakers quite often experience the "big five" --- Elephant, Lion, Leopard, buffalo, and Rhinoceros---up close in the Serengeti National Park, hike up Mount Kilimanjaro or relax on the beach of a tropical island like Arab-influenced Zanzibar.

"If you are looking for variety, you are guaranteed to find it in Tanzania. Kilimanjaro, for instance, the hiker's Paradise. Kilimanjaro, the "roof of Africa", attracts nature lovers from all over the world with its imposing snow crown" Mr. Akko said.

Mr Bonjour echoed Mr Sirili's statement that a hike up Africa's highest mountain is rightly on the bucket list of many nature and trekking lovers.

The area around Mount Kilimanjaro is the ideal starting point for discovering Tanzania's endless steppe landscapes and incredible wealth of wildlife.

The brilliant white beaches on the spice island of Zanzibar promise all-round pampering and plenty of relaxation, Mr. Akko explained, adding that tourists should come to Zanzibar, to experience the tropical beauty.

"Its bathing holidays that smell of pepper, cloves and vanilla, where the azure sea gently laps your feet and your senses learn to fly. The year-round warm, crystal-clear water and the white powder-sand beaches make Zanzibar the African dream destination to unwind", he explained.

Dar es Salam, the gateway to southern Tanzania, is the bustling metropolis located on the country's mainland coast, which is hardly developed for tourism.

"Not far from the city you will find secluded beaches with oriental flair. The island dream of Zanzibar is just a stone's throw away and the national parks in the south of Tanzania can be easily explored from here," Mr Akko said.