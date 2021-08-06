Tanzania: PM Pays Tribute to Fallen Defence Minister

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has eulogised the late Elias Kwandikwa, who was the Minister for Defence and National Service as devoted civil servant who adhered to the rules and regulations of his work.

The Premier said that, Mr Kwandikwa was a role model to many people due to his kindness, hardworking spirit and adherence to the rules and regulations of civil service.

"The late Kwandikwa was a calm, diligent and hard working person...he had a huge contribution in the government and the Parliament," he said.

He further described the death of Mr Kwandikwa as a great loss to the Parliament, Government, people of Ushetu Constituency in Shinyanga region and the country at large.

The late Kwandikwa, who died on Monday in Dar es Salaam while receiving treatment at the Muhimbili National Hospital, will be laid to rest next Monday.

Mr Majaliwa paid the tribute yesterday when he visited the bereaved family at Picha ya Ndege area, Kibaha District in the Coast region.

Elaborating, he thanked the family for accepting the government request for him to be buried next Monday, a move that would provide a platform for mourners from different parts of the country to bid farewell to the fallen minister.

Meanwhile, Mr Majaliwa has paid tribute to the Director General of Tanzania Intelligence Security Service (TISS) Commissioner Diwani Athumani, for the loss of his brother the late Biswad Msuya He said he received the news of the death of MrBiswad with great shock, asking the family of the deceased to remain strong during this difficult time