Tanzania: Mbowe Case Adjourned After Video Conference Tech Failure

5 August 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

THE Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court has adjourned the case against Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) national Chairman Freeman Mbowe and his fellows to Friday morning (July 06, 2021).

The adjournment of the case was due to the poor network connection leading to misunderstanding between the Segerea Prison where the accused are remanded and the Kisutu Court.

Mr Mbowe and his fellows were arrested on the 26th of July, this year.

On Thursday morning, the Dar es Salaam based court set to hear ecomomic sabotage case facing the opposition leader.

