Tanzania: Tplb Set for New Season's Changes

TANZANIA Premier League Board (TPLB) said the 2021/22 Premier League season will be paused whenever the country's envoys are playing in the international duels to create a balance of matches.

Tanzania will deploy four teams in the continental contests whereby Simba and Young Africans will parade in the CAF Champions League (CAF CL) while Azam and Biashara United will feature in the CAF Confederation Cup.

However, speaking recently in Dar es Salaam, the board's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Almas Kasongo insisted that the idea to momentarily stop the league during international games has been nodded by all concerned parties.

"Our target is to have a zero game in hand fixture during the oncoming league season that is why whenever our teams will be fulfilling their CAF encounters, we will be compelled to pause the league," Kasongo said.

He added that last season, to a big extent, participation of Simba and Namungo in CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup respectively was the main reason behind the prevalence of unequal fixture in terms of played games.

"As such, we will make sure that in every round, all teams have played equal games before stepping into the next round and we believe that this will be a long lasting solution to eradicate such problem," he said.

Moreover, Kasongo disclosed that normal fixtures for the next chapter of the top flight league will begin to unfold from September 29th after the Community Shield game on September 25th.

Simba and Yanga will open the curtain of the forthcoming premier league season on September 25th at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city which as usual is set to be explosive.

This will therefore be a good way to kick off the new campaign which has already been forecasted by many sport fans as a season which will be competitive than ever before.

The interesting part though about this game is the fact that Simba will be trying to accomplish in style their mission of defending all the titles they won last season.

The Msimbazi Street giants are holders of the Community Shield title and will be keen to retain it in front of their traditional rivals while at the same time, Yanga will be looking to prevent their opponents from achieving that feat.

The Msimbazi Streets Reds successfully retained three titles which are the top flight league plus the ASFC and the Community Shield.

On September 25th, it will be an opportunity for them to win the first silverware for the next season