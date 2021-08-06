Tanzania: Azam Eye Perfect Record Vs Ngozi Team

AZAM will be keen to maintain their 100 per cent performance in the unfolding 2021 CECAFA Kagame Cup as they take on Messager Ngozi (Burundi) at Azam Complex today.

The hosts began their campaign on a front pedal after beating Uganda's side KCCA 2-0 on Monday thereby pocketing essential three points to keep their title chase dreams possible.

Their opponents recorded a 1-1 draw against KMKM on the same day as such, they too will be heading into the contest knowing in advance that any drop of maximum three points will be detrimental as far as stepping in the knockout phase is concerned.

If Azam win the puzzle, they will reach six points and remain glued at the top of group B table hence guaranteeing themselves a slot into the knockout stage where the hardest part of the tournament originates.

The other game in group B will see KMKM settling their differences against KCCA in another tough meeting between the two teams of which a loss by KCCA will be a green light for them to start packing their belongings.

Meanwhile, Azam recently sealed a two-year deal with Zanzibar Heroes goalkeeper Ahmed Ali Suleiman who prior to that was trading at Zanzibar's KMKM.

According to a statement posted at the club's official Instagram page the shot stopper will help a lot to cement goalkeeping duties at the club due to his massive skills.

He is however going to face big resistance from the team's top goalie Mathias Kigonya who has established himself well at the Chamazi based club.

The deal was Azam's seventh in the ongoing transfer window making them to continue commanding the transfer market ahead of the upcoming jam packed season.

The Ice cream makers will be compelled to play in three major contests which are Mainland Premier League, Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) and CAF Confederation Cup.

Others who have already inked deals to trade at the club for the upcoming season are left back Edward Manyama (Tanzania), defensive midfielder Paul Katema (Kenya), attacking midfielders Charles Zulu (Zambia) and Kenneth Muguna (Kenya).

Strikers are Rodgers Kola (Zambia) and Idris Mbombo (DRC). With such a landmark signing, people should expect a new Azam side in the approaching campaign.