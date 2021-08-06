Tanzania: Eaton, Madina Sparkle in Mombasa Golf Marathon

TANZANIAN golfers made a bright start at the Coast Open Ladies Championship securing two out of three top gross strokes at Leisure Golf Club course in Mombasa, Kenya on Tuesday.

Organised by Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU), Coast Open is a series of the tournaments staged in four different courses in Mombasa and started on Tuesday at Leisure lodge course.

Tanzania is represented by four golfers in the event that brings together top golfers also from Uganda, Nigeria and hosts Kenya.

Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) honorary secretary Madina Iddi told the 'Daily News' from Mombasa yesterday that they are happy to dominate the event in which both top three gross titles went to visitors.

She said that Angel Eaton was the Tanzanian best performer after grossing 77 strokes a shot drift to Leisure Trophy champion to finish overall runner up.

From Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) Lugalo Golf Club, golfer Eaton also won the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC) Ladies Open title last month.

He was in her spirited mood to maintain her fine form with stunning performance in Mombasa.

Eaton fell a shot adrift to eventual champion Ugandan Irene Nakalembe who returned 76 gross. Iddi from Arusha Gymkhana Club (AGC) led by example after finishing overall third with 78 gross.

Other Tanzanians at the event were Lugalo's Vicky Elias and Neema Olomi from AGC. The TLGU honorary secretary said competition was tough but she was delighted to see them dominating the top places.

"It was one tough competition, but we all tried hard. The most challenging part was the hot sun and strong winds in Mombasa coastline, but in the end we enjoyed playing at the fantastic course," he said.

After the Leisure lodge course, the golfers yesterday were in action at the sea-link Mombasa Golf Club for the 18-hole Mombasa Cup. Vipingo Ridge Golf Club will host the tourney which will be the only on KLGU event today.

Then it will be a busy day when the battle of the ladies moves to the par 71 Nyali Golf course and Country Club in Mombasa County on Friday, August 6th where the ladies will play 36 holes for the Nyali Bowl.

Then they will return at the same venue to finalise the tee off on Saturday, August 7th when they will play a mixed four-some format.