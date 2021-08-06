Rwanda: Volleyball - Munyangaju Promises 'Memorable' African Champs in Kigali

AURORE Mimosa munyangaju, the Minister of Sports, has pledged Rwanda will make the 2021 Africa Volleyball Nations' Championships a memorable experience for participating countries.

Rwanda was earlier this week confirmed as the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) as the host nation for this year's African championships - men and women, both for a historic first time.

The women's competition will take place from September 5 to 15, with the men's tournament running from September 10 to 20. The iconic Kigali Arena will host all the games.

Speaking about the nation's preparations to host the tournament, Munyangaju welcomed the CAVB decision to bring the biggest volleyball event to Rwanda.

"We appreciate CAVB for the trust and confidence invested upon Rwanda to host these championships. We commit to ensure a memorable continental volleyball experience for all participants," she said.

In a separate interview, Raphael Ngarambe, the head of the local volleyball governing body, said: "By hosting these games, FRVB is taking the challenge to raise and prepare national teams that will honour Rwanda."

Rwanda's bid to host the African championships was highly considered based on the country's experience in hosting big competitions under strict Covid-19 safety measures, and the availability of modern facilities for the event.