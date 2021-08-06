Rwanda: Cricketer Cathia Uwamahoro on New Role as Brand Ambassador for a Sportswear Line

Rwanda international cricketer Cathia Uwamahoro has signed a deal to become Valiant brand ambassador in Rwanda for the next two years, effective this month.

Valiant is an Indian sportswear and equipment brand, including cricket gear.

"Being ambassador of Valiant Worldwide is something anyone would be grateful for. I am not taking it for granted and to me, it is just one way of showcasing my talent in this particular game as well as getting exposed to opportunities out there," she says.

Speaking to Weekend Sport this week, Uwamahoro explained that for the the start, she will have access to modern cricket equipment and kits as both parties continue to explore how to include a monetary prize for her services in the future.

A sneak peek into her career

Uwamahoro is a Rwandan female cricket known for breaking a Guinness World Record for the longest cricket net session by a woman in 2017, batting for 26 hours straight.

She began her cricket journey in 2007 at the age of 13.

After a few months into her then new sport, she was selected in the women's national cricket team for the ICC Africa Women's T-20 Tournament that took place in Nairobi, Kenya.

In 2008, her impressive performance in Kenya and hard work in training earned her a spot on the U-19 national team that represented Rwanda at the ICC Africa U19 Women Championship, held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

In 2012, she was named the Vice-Captain for women's cricket league side Charity Cricket Club. She is currently the club Captain.

Uwamahoro has also represented the country in four Genocide Memorial Tournament editions since its inception in 2014.

What after retirement?

The 28-year-old says after retirement from cricket, she anticipates getting involved in things related to the game, including umpiring and coaching.