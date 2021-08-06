Rwanda: Steve Rubanguka - Cyprus-Based Player Rearing to Be the Ace of Amavubi Midfield

FOOTBALL is the most controversial and arguably the most underperforming sport in Rwanda, but, ironically, it remains the most popular and receives a lion's share in sports budget.

Not only have local clubs consistently bowed out of continental club competitions from early stages, but national team Amavubi has also not been at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals since 2004, and only made it out of the group stage twice in the African Nations Championship - CHAN.

But, Cyprus-based midfielder Steve Rubanguka is optimistic things will change in a not-so-distant future, and he wants to be part of the story.

The 24-year-old, who made received his first Amavubi start during a 1-0 win over Mozambique in March, says he is working hard so he can inspire Rwanda to qualifications and good performances in major competitions.

Weekend Sport's Peter Kamasa had a one-on-one with the holding midfielder who gave insights into his football journey, the 'honour' of representing his country and plans to help youngsters realise their dreams in football.

Excerpts;

You are a player with big ambitions, but little is known about you because you have played all your career in Europe. Tell us a bit about yourself.

My name is Steve Rubanguka, and I am 24 years old. I was born in Kamembe, Rusizi District, but moved to Europe when I was very young, around the age of 4.

I am of the belief that there is no limit to what a human being can achieve, and I believe - with discipline and hard work - I will achieve a lot in football and outside the sport.

What has the experience been like so far in your football career? And when did you start playing?

My football career has, overall, been an enjoyable journey. I started playing football at the age of 8 in a small club in Belgium when an academy of a first division team came to scout me. So I would say I have been in football for the past 16 years.

You recently signed with Ermis Aradippou in Cyprus from Greek side AE Karaiskakis Artas, how is it going so far at your new club?

Not much has happened so far since I joined Ermis Aradippou FC, but I looked forward to elevating my level and helping the club win trophies. The 2021/22 Cyprus Top Division league has not started yet.

Editor's note: Rubanguka signed a one-year $100,000 deal with the Cypriot top tier side.

You received your first call-up in the national team in 2018, but you did not get a start until March this year. How did it feel to start against Mozambique, and what are you doing to be a consistent feature in the team?

It was a surreal moment for me, and a great step in my international football career. But, at the same, I have to acknowledge it was a timely culmination of three years of hard work, and my plan is to keep improving my performance so I always get a selection in Amavubi.

Representing my country is a great honour, and I want to keep helping Amavubi as much as I possibly can.

What has your biggest challenge been in your football career?

My adaptation in the national team. Normally I am very good at adapting to different teams and different levels, but it was a bit difficult when I joined the national team for the first time.

What has been your biggest achievement so far?

Being a professional football player. It was my childhood dream to become one, and now I am one.

What is your favorite position on the field?

I can play multiple positions - anywhere in the midfield, but, I am most comfortable and productive as a central midfielder.

How do you control pressure that comes with playing in Europe?

In the football world, there is of course a lot of pressure. It is something that is standard, you have to perform. Failure to manage pressure can end one's career. I am a person who handles pressure quite well, but to optimise it I also always meditate the day before any game.

It gives me a kind of calmness and realisation that I have to trust my talent and qualities.

Any future ambitions you want to share?

My ambitions are pretty high. I want to be a millionaire (in euros) so that I can be able to create the best opportunities for young Rwandans make their dreams come true, especially in football.

To achieve that, I have to continue working hard on and off the football field.

Editor's note: Amavubi head coach Vincent Mashami has described Rubanguka as one of the most thoughtful players.

If you could play another sport, what would it be?

I think maybe basketball.