Tanzania: Mbowe Case Stalls After Tech Failures At Kisutu Court, Supporters Arrested

5 August 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Hadija Jumanne

Dar es Salaam — The Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court has failed to hear an economic sabotage case against Chadema Chairman, Freeman Mbowe and three others, after technological failures between the court and the prison.

This comes after the court opted to hear the case through a video conference facility with hundreds of the opposition leader's supporters camped outside the court's premises in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam .

The Resident magistrate Thomas Simba was therefore, forced to adjourn the case until August 6.

Earlier, State Attorney Pius Hila alongside Christopher Msigwa and Grace Mwanga, had told court that the case had come for mentioning and it was not clear why the court had decided to use video conferencing.

Mbowe is represented by a team of five lawyers including Peter Kibatala, John Mallya, Jonathan Mdeme, Fedreck Kiwelo and Sist Aloyce.

In another development, Members of opposition party Chadema who had gathered outside the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court after being barred from entering are being held by the Police.

The supporters had arrived to follow up on the case facing their party's chairman Freeman Mbowe who was not brought to court.

They were seen holding posters with various messages and chanted party slogans.

The armed policemen arrived in the two vehicles got down and surrounded them and arrested some of them but others managed to escape.

