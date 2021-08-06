Tanzania: Tight Security At Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court Ahead of Mbowe's Case

5 August 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Hadija Jumanne

Dar es Salaam — Security has been beefed up in the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court, today, August 5, 2021 ahead of mentioning of Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe's economic crimes case .

Mbowe faces two charges of conspiracy to commit crimes and financing of terrorist acts , while three of his co-accused face seven charges.

Mbowe was first arraigned on July 26, 2021 before Chief Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba.

A police patrol can be seen parked with several armed policemen, while others took positions in and outside the court.

Apart from the several police officers, also present is the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Jumanne Murilo, who was at hand to supervise the deployment.

Outside the court's premises hundreds of Chadema members were seen chanting party slogans as they waited for their chairman to appear in court.

Apart from Mbowe others are Halfan Hassan, Adam Kasekwa aka Adamo and Mohamed Lingwenya.

