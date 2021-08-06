South Africa: National Prosecuting Authority Throws a Legal Curveball At Gupta Lawyers

analysis

The National Prosecuting Authority has challenged the legal authority of Gupta lawyers BDK Attorneys to act for one of the family's companies in restraint proceedings in the Free State.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has applied for leave to dispute the authority of BDK Attorneys to represent a Gupta-owned company that is currently the subject of an interim restraint order.

"Show us the proof of your authority to act," is what the NPA effectively is asking of the law firm.

The Gupta-owned Islandsite Investments 180 is in business rescue and the business rescue practitioners, represented by attorneys Smit Sewgoolam, have not delegated authority to act on behalf of the company to anyone else, the NPA says.

Islandsite was attached in June 2021 when the Investigating Directorate (ID) of the NPA obtained an interim order to secure assets belonging to members of the Gupta family and former associate Iqbal Sharma and his company Nulane Investments 204 pending the outcome of a criminal case.

Sharma and brothers Atul and Rajesh Gupta along with their wives, Chetali and Arti, are co-accused in a R24.9-million criminal case in the Free State.

Sharma is out on bail of R500,000 while South Africa's request for Interpol...