press release

North West Premier, Prof. Tebogo Job Mokgoro has in accordance with powers bestowed upon him by the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa 1996, placed MEC Mmoloki Cwaile on special leave with effect from today, 05 August 2021.

During the period of MEC Cwaile's special leave, MEC Desbo Mohono has temporarily been assigned with the functions and powers for the portfolio of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs.