Malawi: Finca Malawi Offering Shopping Vouchers to Covid-19 Vaccinated Employees

As a safety measure and encouragement to its employees to receive Covid-19 vaccines, FINCA Limited has announced it would give K20,0000 to each employee who voluntarily gets fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

FINCA Limited says Covid-19 is a disease, which flourishes where there is a lot of human interaction thereby requires behavioural changes by all individuals in order to minimize the spread of the Coronavirus.

In a memorandum issued to all members of staff on Thursday, 5 August 2021, and signed by FINCA Human Resources Manager Charles Ngulube, FINCA says the traditional preventive measures of washing and sanitizing hands, wearing face masks, and social distancing still remain key to avoiding the spread of Covid-19.

However, Ngulube says the Covid-19 vaccines currently being administered in the country will be very critical in helping bodies to strongly deal with the deadly virus.

"Management is grateful to all staff that have already taken the vaccine and those who plan to have them next week with the arrival of Johnson and Johnson single dose Covid-19 vaccine. According to health experts, people who are fully vaccinated are less likely to suffer from the devastating effects and death should they come into contact with the virus.

"The vaccines improve our participation and continued engagement in the daily activities and thus seen as a key defence in fighting the Covid-19 virus," reads the memorandum in part.

FINCA says as a token of appreciation and encouragement, its management had decided to give each vaccinated employee Shoprite and Chipiku shopping vouchers worth K20,000.

According to the communication, those that receive the Oxford AstraZeneca first dose will receive K10,000 and another K10,000 when they receive the second and last dose. That will also be the case with the Pfizer vaccine, which requires individuals to receive two doses.

However, employees who will receive the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine will receive the K20,000 at once as the vaccine is administered only once.

"Take note that staff that have already taken the two doses of Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine will get a K20,000 gift voucher," reads the communication, encouraging employees who have not yet been immunized to take advantage of the arrival in the country on Saturday, 7 August 2021 of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine consignment.

FINCA Limited is a Subsidiary of FINCA Impact Finance (FIF), and part of a network of 20 international microfinance institutions and banks that provide socially responsible financial services worldwide to enable low-income individuals and communities to invest in their future. FINCA Limited started its operations in Malawi in 1994.

With its Head Office in Malawi's commercial capital, Blantyre, FINCA Limited operates 23 branches countrywide, serving both rural and urban entrepreneurs with financial needs.

In 2015, FINCA Limited received a Deposit Taking license which has transformed FINCA into the first and currently only Deposit Taking Microfinance Institution (DTMFI) in Malawi, enabling it to offer both Savings and Credit products.