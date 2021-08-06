Malawi: MPs Press for Oversight Role Over Donor Money

6 August 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Members of Parliament (MPs) under the Parliamentary Committee on Health and Population are pressing development partners to assign them an oversight role over financial and technical support that developed countries provide to the health sector in Malawi.

The committee's chairperson Dr. Matthews Ngwale stressed that it is high time development partners became accountable to Malawians in whose name the resources are mobilized from developed countries.

Ngwale - a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker for Chiradzulu West - was reacting to our questionnaire, which sought to verify reports that health donors have withdrawn aid to Malawi because of theft.

The donors met Parliamentary Health Committee on Wednesday afternoon. The donors include the United States of America, United Kingdom, Germany and other countries.

Social media reports indicated that the donors are uncomfortable that they should be funding a government that is stealing money.

The reports further stated that the donors lamented lack of accountability and theft of public funds in the last one year, allegedly citing the K6.2 billion and K17 billion, which was intended to save lives from Covid-19 pandemic.

But Ngwale, in a telephone interview on Thursday, dismissed the reports, saying it is, in fact, the MPs who pressed donors to give them oversight power over donor money.

"We asked them that they should not be asking us what we are going to do with the money. Our argument is that they have the money mobilized in the name of Malawians, and, therefore, that is money for Malawians. And therefore they need to be transparent on how they are spending it," he said.

"And the donors were very cooperative. There was no discussion on K6.2 billion," he added.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X