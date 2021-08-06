Egypt's Oxygen Stock Stands At 3.3 Mln Liters

5 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed said that the country's strategic stock of medical oxygen stands at 3.3 million liters.

Zayed's remarks came during a cabinet meeting on Thursday 5/8/2021 to review the latest developments on coronavirus and the pandemic situation at the local and global levels, as well as the state's efforts to provide Covid19 vaccines and QR code certificates.

During the meeting, the health minister briefed Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli on the updated COVID-19 transmission map released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

She noted that Egypt was ranked level two on the CDC map of COVID-19 transmission levels, meaning that the country is at medium risk of the pandemic spread.

