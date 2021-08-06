Egypt: Public Universities to Be in Charge of Running Health Ministry's Hospitals

During its weekly meeting on Thursday 5/8/2021, led by Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly, the Cabinet agreed on a draft protocol of cooperation between the Ministry of Health and Population and the Ministry of High Education and Scientific Research to achieve active integration and cooperation.

Under the protocol, the public or civic universities will be in charge of technical management of hospitals, that are supervised by the health ministry and located at the geographical range of the faculties of medicine of these universities.

The move is meant to realize fruitful and constructive cooperation and integration among institutions in the two sides in order to provide citizens with distinguished health care.

Such a cooperation comes in implementation of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives to capitalize on available potentials and offer quality health services to citizens.

In addition, the protocol is intended to establish joint and direct cooperation in education, training, and scientific research in order to hone skills of medical staff and healthcare providers and practitioners.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet agreed on a six-year protocol of cooperation, signed between the Education Ministry and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology on the operation and management of technical schools by Telecom Egypt.

The technical educational institutions will be turned into joint schools for applied technologies in the ICT domain.

Under the protocol, five schools will become hubs for applied technologies nationwide.