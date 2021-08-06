Egypt: PM Witnesses Inking Cooperation Protocol to Implement National Initiative to ‎upgrade Irrigation System

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli witnessed on Thursday the inking ceremony of a joint cooperation protocol between the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, Ministry of Finance, Agriculture Ministry, the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), the Agricultural Bank of Egypt (ABE) to implement a national initiative to upgrade the irrigation system.

The protocol was inked by Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel Aati, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait, Agriculture Minister el Sayyed el Qasir, Chairman of NBE Hisham Okasha and Deputy Chairman of the ABE Mohamed Ehab.

Madbouli said that this protocol comes in light of the state's keenness to realize the optimal use of the water resources and ensure the highest agricultural production in accordance with the directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

This would be achieved via providing all needed means and mechanisms to turn the traditional irrigation systems into modern ones.

The protocol aims at achieving joint cooperation between all the bodies concerned to implement an ambitious plan that works on achieving sustainable development of the agricultural projects via providing technical and financial support needed for upgrading the irrigation system to perfectly use the water resources.

MENA