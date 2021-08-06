South Africa: Government Communications On Passing Away of the DTIC Spokesperson Sidwell Medupe

press release

The GCIS is deeply saddened to hear about the untimely passing away of one of government's communication foot soldier, Mr Sidwell Medupe, the Spokesperson and Head of Communication at the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition. He passed away this morning due to COVID-19 complications.

The GCIS Director General, Phumla Williams, said "Sidwell was a diligent and seasoned communicator of note. He became the source of content for members of the media and the public in general. Sidwell coached and motivated a number of young and upcoming communicators. He worked closely with GCIS in communicating the work of his department. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues."

Reflecting on Sidwell's interaction with the GCIS, Williams further said: "he was a true public servant who understood the principles of Batho Pele. He went beyond the call of servicing members of the media. As his department was also responsible for providing support funding to small and medium size businesses, he served with dedication in providing members of the public with information on how to access these services".

Ironically, Sidwell died from Covid 19, to which he continued to form part of the team within GCIS that was educating South Africans about the seriousness of the virus.

In his honor, we continue as government communicators to spread the message that continues to urge the public to mask up, wash up and social distance. The vaccine registration system is open allowing people aged 35 and above to register for the COVID-19 vaccine. Register for vaccination, whether online, via WhatsApp or by dialling *134*832#, by calling the toll-free number on 0800 029 999 or by visiting your nearest vaccination site.