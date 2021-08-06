Gambia: The Debate Goes On

The exchanges between Dr Ceesay and Halifa Sallah has started a new phase in Gambian politics. It is anticipated that all political parties will now prepare to face each other for a thorough debate on the future of the country.

The Gambians are the owners of the country. They should be listening to those who aspire to be their leaders and gauge for themselves who could best address their needs and aspirations.

Things are becoming clearer and clearer and the future looks bright as policies to eradicate poverty and injustice become the demand of the people.

Those who demand for the eradication of poverty and injustice must support policies capable of eradicating them.