Liberia: Three Men Nabbed for Posing As Officers of the Liberia Revenue Authority, Drugs Enforcement Agency and Ministry of Justice

5 August 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Franklin Doloquee

Ganta — Police in Ganta, Nimba County have arrested three men for their suspected involvement in separate cases of impersonation scam on July 30, 2021.

Suspects Edwin K. Massaley, 51, Chester D. Kollie, 49, and 42-year-old Dokie K. Johnson were arrested while impersonating as employees of the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA), Liberia Revenue Authority ( LRA) and the Ministry of Justice respectively.

They were taken to the Sanniquelli Prison Center after being charged with impersonating officials, theft, economic sabotage, criminal conspiracy, among others.

Police told journalists that the suspects used different identification cards of the mentioned institution and extorted over eight million Liberian dollars under the pretense of collecting taxes for the government for the month of July from business owners in Nimba County.

"These monies were collected from owners of drugs stores, stores and other businesses in both Bong and Nimba Counties," police said.

"The suspects used a jeep with the plate number DSJ-1 to transport them to both counties," police added.

Some of the victims told our reporter that the three suspects threatened to shut their businesses or risk going to jail if they failed to pay the amount they were requesting.

This is the second time for people impersonating as employees of the government to extort money from businesses in Nimba.

A few months ago, a man claiming to be an employee of the Ministry of Commence, Thomas Wright, extorted over four million Liberian dollars under the pretense of giving loans to marketers in the county on behalf of the ministry.

He later escaped Nimba County following a clarification from the ministry denying that he was not an employee.

Post Views: 62

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X