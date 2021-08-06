Liberia: VP Taylor Commends Bridge Liberia Support to the Liberian Government

Monrovia — Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, has commended Bridge Liberia, the Ministry of education's main and biggest partner in the LEAP Programme for its support to the Liberian Government in the education sector.

Speaking during a courtesy session with Bridge Liberia senior management headed by its Managing Director Gbovadeh Gbilia, the Vice President expounded how important it was for every government to prioritise quality education for its youth.

According to the Vice President, Bridge Liberia which came into the Liberian education sector during a critical period and has made tremendous efforts over the years; she feels proud to commend these interventions.

Madam Jewel Howard Taylor insisted that the conversation around education must be holistic, taking into account equity for both girls and boys.

In Bridge Liberia girls are not only encouraged to stay in the classroom; if they fall pregnant but young mothers are actively encouraged to return to school by the organisation. An initiative and approach which has now been adopted by the Government as a national policy.

The Vice President reiterated the popular cliche that indeed education is the surest way out of poverty and emphasised how Bridge Liberia is supporting the Liberian government to prepare its future generation and build a different future for the country.

The Hon. Gbovadeh Gbilia, pledged the organization's continuous support to the government to improve learning outcomes for every child currently in the Bridge Liberia programme and those anticipated to join as the reach of the work grows.

Bridge Liberia has been supporting the government since 2016, and is in 171 public primary schools in 11 of Liberia's 15 counties.

An independent three year study (RCT) showed statistically significant improvement in learning outcomes across Bridge Liberia supported schools. In a Gold standard RCT, students supported in Bridge Liberia programme were found to benefit by an equivalent of 2.5 years more of learning in just 3 years.