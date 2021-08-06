Kenya: 'Daring the Sun to Love Me' Explores Essence of Human Life

book review

Love, internal conflict, growth, aspiration, mortality and the essence of the human condition are the main focus of Ines Belinda Uwase Murayire's new book Daring the Sun to Love Me. It is a collection of 55 poems written under the pen name Moonchild Be.

The first part of the poetry collection is a clarion call to the inner self to hold on and love no matter what. It is the coming of age story of a young lady who learns self acceptance and getting rid of self-doubt attributed to inherited trauma, cultural norms and gender stereotypes.

The second part of the collection is dedicated to love and romance, it critiques and celebrates sexual love; the struggles of moving on when a relationship has run its course; not knowing what you have until it's gone; trust issues and insecurities from past relationships and a mother's love.

The last part of the collection focuses on a lady who has come to her own; she has experienced growth; she has accepted herself, found the joys of womanhood, liberated her thinking and is seeking more freedom in all aspects of her life.

Moonchild Bee's writing style is that of free verse and generally unburdened by rules. Most of the poems are soliloquys.

She often uses figurative language that is engaging to evoke a sensory experience for the reader. In some poems the imagery is more pronounced than others, providing us with sights, tastes, sounds, internal and external feelings and even internal emotion.

Belinda Ines Uwase Murayire is a 27-year-old poet who is a lawyer by profession. She was born in Kigali, Rwanda and attended primary school at Green Hills Academy, then did her Bachelors in Law at Nottingham Trent University before doing her Masters in Law in International Trade at University of Birmingham under a Chevening scholarship.