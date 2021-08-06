Kenya: Youngsters Koech, Serem Out to Make Kenya's Steeplechase Amends in Under 20

5 August 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Amos Serem and Simon Koech are hoping to mend the country's broken hearts in the men's 3000m steeplechase during this month's World Under 20 Championships scheduled for August 17-22 at the Moi International Sports Stadium, Kasarani, Nairobi, Kenya.

This is after Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali beat Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma beat Kenya's Benjamin Kigen to bronze in the men's 3000m steeplechase final at the ongoing Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Serem has been training under the tutelage of 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games and two-time world silver medalist, Patrick Sang. The 18-year-old, form four student at Chewoyet High School, hopes for a podium finish during the finals.

"It is quite a big opportunity to be trained by Sang who has competed and has plenty of experience in the event. I'm working on my speed and other technical aspects. I hope I will be able to win more medals like my idol Ezekiel Kemboi, who is two-time Olympic champion. This is a career that I would want to take seriously and if possible, break the world record one day."

"It would be even a bigger honour to compete at the international stage with my younger brother, Edmond Serem, also a steeplechaser training under Brother Colm O'Connell," said Serem.

Koech on his part says he was inspired to take up the event by Kemboi, who is also four-time world champion and Rio Olympics and World champion Conseslus Kipruto.

"I felt proud when the national anthem was sung in their honoru even though I was not the one who had won. That is a moment I am looking forward to every time when I represent my country," said Koech.

The 18-year-old discovered his talent as a young child though he had not taken the sport seriously. His career in the sport changed when he met coach John Kimetto who started training him for his favourite event.

