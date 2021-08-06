Kenya: 135 Ruto-Allied MPs Declare UDA New Home, Say Jubilee Party Has Collapsed

Nairobi — Over 135 Members of Parliament allied to Deputy President William Ruto have declared the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) their new home saying the governing Jubilee Party has collapsed.

The MPs who convened on Thursday at DP Ruto's official residence in Karen for a Parliamentary Group meeting committed to the remodeling the economy through the bottom-up model, a blueprint championed by Ruto.

The PG, mostly comprised of members elected on a Jubilee Party ticket, accused 'outsider' of hijacking the ruling party post-2018.

Nominated MP Cecily Mbarire, while reading a joint statement, blamed the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition of hijacking the government's agenda resulting in a mismanaged economy that had led to rising public debt.

"For the past four years, we have consistently and repeatedly raised concerns and objections to Jubilee's abandoning of its agenda and solemn commitments upon which it was re-elected in 2017. Regrettably, the NASA coalition, its principals and their Jubilee collaborators took the government hostage, hijacked its agenda," UDA said.

The Raila Odinga-led group, according to UDA, influenced the government to "criminalize (hustler) enterprises in places like Nyamakima, Gikomba, Kamukunji, Kirinyaga road, River road amongst others."

Mbarire said the government had also "presided over the brutal/inhuman evictions/demolitions of the vulnerable and destruction of private property in places likeKariobangi, Ruai, amongst others."

Garissa Township MP Aden Duale said the UDA members will address the emerging challenges through a bottom-up economic and governance model which will enable over 15 million Kenyans at the bottom of the pyramid to be active and meaningful participants in the economy.

He said the DP Ruto-led model will bank on a public-private labor-intensive investment framework to create jobs and also implement a manufacturing and industrial program that prioritizes cottage industries.

The economic model will also entail financing instruments and mechanisms to spur, promote and empower enterprises such as vegetable vendors, hawkers, bodabodas, artisans, artists among others, and facilitation and enhancement of productivity of farmers, pastoralists, fisherfolk and other actors within the agricultural value chain.

DP, who also spoke during the PG said the UDA-allied MPs could not be bullied into leaving the Jubilee Party affirming that the country is democratic and that the legislators will leave at will.