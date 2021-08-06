Uganda: Eddy Kenzo Involved in Car Accident

5 August 2021
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — Musician Edrisah Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo is in hospital nursing injuries after reportedly being involved in a car accident along Masaka highway when a vehicle he was in overturned and went off the road on Thursday morning.

Eddy is fine - Beta

Kenzo's manager Martin Beta Muhumuza confirms that he(Kenzo) got injured in this morning's accident but is in hospital and out of harm's way.

"Kenzo and the team with him are all fine, his injuries are being treated at the hospital"

Courtesy#NBSUpdates pic.twitter.com/MSFQCNjy2s

-- Daniel Lutaaya (@DanielLutaaya) August 5, 2021

More details to follow

