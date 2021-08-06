Tunisia: Walk-in Vaccination - 666 Military Medics, Paramedics to Be Mobilised - Defence

5 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Defence Ministry will mobilise 666 medics and paramedics in 333 walk-in vaccination centres nationwide on August 8.

The COVID-19 pandemic operations room, headed by the Director General of military health, will oversee coordination between the various structures on the logistical and operational levels, the Defence Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

It will also work to remedy difficulties relating to vaccination equipment.

The military institution will ensure the land and air transport of vaccine batches, while security and military units will secure the vaccination centres.

Military health teams will carry out vaccination campaigns in five other governorates in the coming days, after completing the mobile jab drives in Jendouba, Siliana, Kairouan, Tataouine and Kebili. The latter resulted in the vaccination of 72,000 citizens.

